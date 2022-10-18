NewsEntertainmentMovies
KRITI SANON

Kriti Sanon’s short hair look from 'Bhediya' out, Ayushmann Khurrana, Huma Qureshi react- SEE PIC

Kriti Sanon's first look poster from 'Bhediya' has been released in which she can be seen sporting short hair. Starring Varun Dhawan as the male lead, the trailer of the film will be released tomorrow.

Edited By:  Garima Joshi|Last Updated: Oct 18, 2022, 04:04 PM IST|Source: ANI

Kriti Sanon’s short hair look from 'Bhediya' out, Ayushmann Khurrana, Huma Qureshi react- SEE PIC

Mumbai: After unveiling Varun Dhawan`s `werewolf` look from `Bhediya’, the makers have now shared a glimpse of Kriti Sanon`s character from the film. In the poster, Kriti is seen sporting short as she plays the role of Dr Anika. We can also see her holding a gun used for vaccinating animals. Sharing her look, Kriti took to Instagram and wrote, "Meet Dr. Anika! Bhediya ki doctor! Humans, please visit at your own risk." Apart from Kriti’s look, it was also revealed that the trailer of the film will be released tomorrow, I.e. on October 19.  

Kriti`s short hair look has garnered several likes and comments from social media users. "Too cool," actor Ayushmann Khurrana commented. "Dayum.. this looks so good," actor Sunny Kaushal commented. ‘Bareilly ki Barfi’ director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari added heart emojis on the post.  

Fans of the actress also took to the comments section to share their excitement about the film. “Dr Anika we really wanna meet you,” commented one fan. “Kriti you are looking so beautiful. All the super best love for Bhediya,” added another user.  

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon)

Yesterday, the makers had released Varun Dhawan’s first look poster from the film.  

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by VarunDhawan (@varundvn)

Helmed by Amar Kaushik, `Bhediya` is slated to hit the theatres on November 25, 2022. The creature-comedy drama `Bhediya` will mark the `Badlapur` star and `Heropanti` star`s second collaboration with each other after sharing screen spaces in 2015 rom-com `Dilwale`.  

The film, which went on floors earlier in March in Arunachal Pradesh, is bringing together the dynamic duo of producer Dinesh Vijan and director Amar Kaushik, who also helmed the 2018 blockbuster movie `Stree`.  

Kriti SanonBedhiyaBhediya posterKriti Sanon Bhediya lookBhediya first look posterBhediya trailerBhediya trailer release date

