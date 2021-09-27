हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Tiger Shroff

Kriti Sanon, Tiger Shroff's 'Ganapath' to be out in December 2022

Kriti Sanon and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'Ganapath' will be released on December 23, 2022.

Kriti Sanon, Tiger Shroff&#039;s &#039;Ganapath&#039; to be out in December 2022
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New DeLhi: Kriti Sanon and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'Ganapath' will be released on December 23, 2022.

The release date comes two days after the Maharashtra government announced that theatres will open in the state in October.

 

Touted to be an action-thriller, the film will see Tiger and Kriti sharing screen space again after their debut film 'Heropanti' and music video 'Chal Wahan Jaate Hain'.

Also, 'Ganapath' is directed by Vikas Bahl and produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Vikas Bahl, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani.

 

In 2022, other big-budget films like 'Shamshera', 'Laal Singh Chaddha', 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar', 'Prithviraj', 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' and 'Bachchan Pandey' will also hit the big screens. 

 

