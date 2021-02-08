Kriti Sanon unveils her new avatar for film ‘Bachchan Pandey’, see pic

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon took to Twitter to share a first-look of her character in the film ‘Bachchan Pandey’. The actress revealed that this picture was from the sets just moments before the shoot.

Kriti posted the picture on Twitter, looking at herself in a mirror and fixing her hair. She also uploaded the same picture with a monochrome filter.

In the caption, she hints at getting into character before starting the shoot by saying, "Final touches… The seconds before "Action".. when I'm still a bit of ME but also a bit of MYRA ... #Myra #BachchanPandey #BTS @nadiadwalagrandson @harjeetsphotography."

Akshay Kumar along with actresses Kriti Sanon and Jacqueline Fernandez started shooting for the film in Jaisalmer recently. The shoot will continue till March. The team is expected to shoot at places like Gadisar Lake and Jaisalkot.

Akshay recently shared a thrilling picture of his character in the film and revealed the release date. The picture went viral soon after he posted it as fans got excited about the upcoming film. The film is set to release on January 26, 2022.

In the Farhad Samji directorial, Akshay plays a gangster who aspires to be an actor, while Kriti plays a journalist who wishes to be a director. The film also features Arshad Warsi as the hero's friend.