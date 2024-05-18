New Delhi: OTT giant Prime Video announced the global streaming premiere of the super hit comedy-drama, Madgaon Express. Headlined by Divyenndu, Pratik Gandhi, and Avinash Tiwary, the film also features Nora Fatehi, Upendra Limaye, and Chhaya Kadam in pivotal roles. Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment. Madgaon Express heralds the directorial debut of actor Kunal Kemmu. The film will stream in India and over 240 countries and territories now.

Madgaon Express revolves around three childhood friends, Dodo, Pinku, and Ayush, whose quintessential teenage dream of going to Goa together has never been fulfilled. Years later, they reunite to finally embark upon their dream trip, only for their unforgettable vacation to go off-track. An unwarranted luggage mix-up and a bag full of unidentified drugs later, hilarity ensues as the trio must escape from drug lords, cops, and gangsters in a bid to save their lives.



“Madgaon Express has been lauded for its revival of the classic comedy genre which has led to much audience love and appreciation. The movie’s relatable themes, phenomenal dynamic between the lead characters, and Kunal Kemmu’s commitment to portraying comedic gold on screen has contributed to making the film a huge success,” said Manish Menghani, director – content licensing, Prime Video India. “Madgaon Express exemplifies our continued commitment to bringing fresh, top-notch Indian stories to our global audience. We are looking forward to adding yet another much-loved and successful title to Prime Video’s selection of blockbuster films.”



“From the initial concept to the final edits, this film has been a journey of exceptional talent coming together. Kunal's vision as a director is fresh and captivating, and the phenomenal performances by Divyenndu, Pratik, Avinash, and the entire cast truly elevates the story” said producer Ritesh Sidhwani. “We're confident that Prime Video's global reach will allow audiences worldwide to experience the twists, turns, and thrills of Madgaon Express, and we can't wait for everyone to revel in this laugh riot.”

“Madgaon Express holds a special place in my heart as it’s my first project as a director and also a writer. It was the most liberating experience for me,” said director Kunal Kemmu. “Every member of the cast and crew poured their hearts, love, sweat, and tears into this film to guarantee that viewers would have a blast watching the hilarious antics of our three leads. The overwhelming adulation the film received during its theatrical run has been humbling. I am thrilled that it will now be available to a global audience through Prime Video.”