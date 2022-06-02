हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
laal singh chaddha

Laal Singh Chaddha: Aamir Khan's 'Meri Mamma kehti thi..' memes trends on social media

The current craze of the upcoming film on social media has inspired major brands to associate them with 'Laal Singh Chaddha' through memes and social media posts. 

Laal Singh Chaddha: Aamir Khan&#039;s &#039;Meri Mamma kehti thi..&#039; memes trends on social media

NEW DELHI: The makers of 'Laal Singh Chaddha' released an intriguing trailer of  the film on social media a few days back. The film has been garnering immense love from the audience ever since it was unveiled. 

Filled with factors to create rage, it took no time for the trailer to charm its audience. Now that brands are picking up the dialogue from the trailer for their creative representation, we can surely say it has taken the internet by storm.

The current craze of the upcoming film on social media has inspired major brands to associate them with 'Laal Singh Chaddha' through memes and social media posts. 

While brands are always inclined toward catering to new ideas, 'Laal Singh Chaddha' has given them enough content to gush about. With the 'Gol Gappa' dialogue being the latest buzzword on the internet, brands are actively using "Meri Mamma kehti thi ki zindagi gol gappe jesi hondi hai, Pet bhele hi bhar jave, mann nahi bharta", as meme material on their social media handles. 

Check out the following memes trending on the social media - 

 

 

 

 

 

'Laal Singh Chaddha', produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Kiran Rao, and Viacom18 Studios, also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh, and Chaitanya Akkineni. 'Laal Singh Chaddha' is a remake of Tom Hank’s critically acclaimed movie 'Forrest Gump'.

Meanwhile, a section of people are not too pleased with the trailer as they feel that Aamir's expressions in the film trailer has been quite similar to his previous movies. A few also pointed that a classic cult movie like 'Forrest Gump' should not be remade. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
laal singh chaddhaAamir khanKareena KapooLaal Singh Chaddha trailerAamir Khan trolledLaal singh chaddha memes
Next
Story

Hrithik Roshan's girlfriend Saba Azad cheers for actor's cousin Pashmina's Bollywood debut

Must Watch

PT4M9S

Jammu And Kashmir: Owaisi's big statement on target killing