NEW DELHI: The makers of 'Laal Singh Chaddha' released an intriguing trailer of the film on social media a few days back. The film has been garnering immense love from the audience ever since it was unveiled.

Filled with factors to create rage, it took no time for the trailer to charm its audience. Now that brands are picking up the dialogue from the trailer for their creative representation, we can surely say it has taken the internet by storm.

The current craze of the upcoming film on social media has inspired major brands to associate them with 'Laal Singh Chaddha' through memes and social media posts.

While brands are always inclined toward catering to new ideas, 'Laal Singh Chaddha' has given them enough content to gush about. With the 'Gol Gappa' dialogue being the latest buzzword on the internet, brands are actively using "Meri Mamma kehti thi ki zindagi gol gappe jesi hondi hai, Pet bhele hi bhar jave, mann nahi bharta", as meme material on their social media handles.

Check out the following memes trending on the social media -

'Laal Singh Chaddha', produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Kiran Rao, and Viacom18 Studios, also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh, and Chaitanya Akkineni. 'Laal Singh Chaddha' is a remake of Tom Hank’s critically acclaimed movie 'Forrest Gump'.

Meanwhile, a section of people are not too pleased with the trailer as they feel that Aamir's expressions in the film trailer has been quite similar to his previous movies. A few also pointed that a classic cult movie like 'Forrest Gump' should not be remade.