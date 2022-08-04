NewsEntertainmentMovies
Laal Singh Chaddha: Aamir Khan's soulful 'Tere Hawaale' song by Arijit Singh will touch your heart - Watch

The makers of ' Laal Singh Chaddha' have released their fifth song from the movie titled 'Tere Hawaale'. The singers of the song are Arijit Singh and Shilpa Rao.

Aug 04, 2022

New Delhi: The makers of Aamir Khan starrer 'Laal Singh Chaddha' have released a new song titled ‘Tere Hawaale’. The song which has the vocals of Arijit Singh and Shilpa Rao has been composed by ace music composer Pritam.

The song is about the expression of sincere love the character of Laal Singh Chaddha has for his beloved Rupa, the love interest. It draws attention to the depth of his love and the accompanying longing. The lyrics that have been written by Amitabh Bhattacharya poignantly capture what Laal Singh feels throughout the movie.

The voice of singer Arijit Singh, which has now become synonymous with soulful and romantic songs, takes the listeners on a melodic ride.

'Tere Hawaale' is the 5th song from the movie. The four songs, 'Kahani', 'Main Ki Karaan,' 'Phir Na Aise Raat Ayegi,' and 'Tur Kalleyan,' were also initially released without a video, giving the song's lyricists, songwriters, musicians, and technicians the spotlight.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh, and Chaitanya Akkineni are also featured in the Aamir Khan Productions, Kiran Rao, and Viacom18 Studios film 'Laal Singh Chaddha'. It is an official remake of the classic Hollywood film "Forest Gump", starring two-time academy award winner Tom Hanks. The release date for the movie is August 11, 2022.

