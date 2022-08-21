‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ tanks at the box office, earns THIS much on Day 10

New Delhi: Aamir Khan’s ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ has witnessed a massive fall in its box office numbers. Despite releasing over a long weekend, the film was unable to pull audiences to the theatres, leading to empty seats and low numbers. The film even failed to impress the critics and had received mixed to negative reviews.

'Laal Singh Chaddha' collected around 1.5 crore rupees on its 10th Day at the box office, according to Amar Ujala. Thus, at the domestic box office, the film has earned a little over 50 crore rupees, which is quite shocking for a film with such a huge star cast. Worldwide, the film has crossed the 100 crore rupees mark. It comes quite as a shocker since the film failed to capitalize on holidays like Raksha bandhan, Independence Day and Janmashtami.

'Laal Singh Chaddha’ had faced severe backlash and boycott calls on social media owing to a statement made by Aamir Khan in the past. Netizens trended hashtags like boycott Aamir Khan and boycott Laal Singh Chaddha for several days prior to the release of the film.

The film faces the threat to be removed from cinema halls as Vijay Deverakonda’s ‘Liger’ is all set to hit the theatres on 25th August.

Directed by Advait Chandan, 'Laal Singh Chaddha' is the official remake of 1994 American film ‘Forrest Gump’ which starred Tom Hanks in the lead. Apart from Aamir Khan, it also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Naga Chaitanya and Mona Singh in prominent roles. It clashed with Akshay Kumar’s ‘Raksha Bandhan’ at the box office, however, both the films failed to bring audiences to the theatre.