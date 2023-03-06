topStoriesenglish2580578
Lagaan To RRR: IMDb Shares List Of Top-Rated Oscar nominated Indian films

The curated list includes a mix of feature films, documentaries, and documentary shorts that identify India as their country of origin and have been rated by IMDb users worldwide. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 06, 2023, 04:18 PM IST|Source: Bureau

NEW DELHI: With the 95th Academy Awards just a few days away, IMDb shared a list of some top-rated Indian films that have been nominated for an Oscar across categories. Beginning with Mother India in 1957, several notable titles have competed at the global stage over the years. This year, India is being represented at the Oscars by three titles — "Naatu Naatu" from 'RRR' is nominated for the best original song, 'All That Breathes' for the best documentary feature film and 'The Elephant Whisperers' for the best documentary short film.

IMDb’s Top-Rated Indian Films Nominated for an Oscar:

1. Lagaan: 8.1

2. RRR: 7.9

3. Salaam Bombay!: 7.9

4. Mother India: 7.8

5. Period. End of Sentence: 7.4

6. The Elephant Whisperers: 7.3

7. Writing with Fire: 7.3

8. All That Breathes: 7

