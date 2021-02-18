Salman Khan to join Shah Rukh Khan at Burj Khalifa for 'Pathan'?

New Delhi: Superstar Salman Khan has a packed calendar this year. He has movies such as Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali and Kick 2 in the pipeline for now. And, there's also his special appearance in Shah Rukh Khan starrer 'Pathan' which is making the loudest noise these days.

Amid several rumours, the scoop which has caught the attention of fans is that Salman might be joining SRK on top of Burj Khalifa in Dubai where Pathan will be shot. This is most likely to be the climax part of the movie.

An active fan club of Salman tweeted: Apart from the Burj Khalifa climax, #SalmanKhan is expected to hv some other scenes too in #Pathan. His extended cameo is expected to be as long as 20 to 25 minutes, and he will be shooting for a period of 15 days starting this month, before moving on to #Tiger3 from March. #BH

Source: "Towards the climax, SRK, John and Deepika will be a part of the Bhurj Khalifa sequence, and that’s when #SalmanKhan will join the agent gang of SRK and Deepika as RAW agent #Tiger in the film to take on John.”

SRK will be joined by Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in 'Pathan'.

The film is highly-anticipated as Shah Rukh took a hiatus after 2018 release 'Zero'.