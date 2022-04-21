हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Katrina Kaif

Leaked photos of Katrina Kaif from sets of Vijay Sethupathi starrer 'Merry Christmas' go VIRAL

Katrina Kaif is sharing the screen space with south superstar Vijay Sethupathi for the first time in her upcoming film 'Merry Christmas'.

Leaked photos of Katrina Kaif from sets of Vijay Sethupathi starrer &#039;Merry Christmas&#039; go VIRAL
Photo courtesy: Instagram

NEW DELHI: The leaked pictures of Katrina Kaif from her upcoming film 'Merry Christmas' co-starring Vijay Sethupathi, have come as a treat to her fans who were keeping on their toes to get a glimpse of the star's first look from the much-anticipated project. A slew of pictures featuring Katrina with Tamil actor Radikaa Sarathkumar from the sets of 'Merry Christmas' has been doing the rounds on social media.

In the pictures, Katrina looks magnificent in a floral pink and white dress. 

On the other hand, Radhika can be seen dressed as a cop.For the unversed, on the occasion of 2021 Christmas, Katrina shared a photo with Vijay Sethupathi, director Sriram Raghavan to announce that she has started shooting for their upcoming film 'Merry Christmas'.

Announcing the project, Katrina, 38, wrote, "New Beginnings. BACK ON SET with director #sriramraghavan for Merry Christmas! I've always wanted to work with Sriram Sir, He is a master when it comes to narratives that showcase thrillers and it`s an honour to be directed by him. Super excited to be teaming up with @actorvijaysethupathi for this one produced by @rameshtaurani & @sanjayroutraymatchbox @tips @tipsfilmsofficial @matchboxpix."

Apart from this, Katrina will be seen in the third instalment of the 'Tiger' franchise, co-starring Salman Khan and Emraan Hashmi.

She also has 'Jee Le Zara', co-starring Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra; and horror-comedy 'Phone Bhoot' alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter in the pipeline.

