NEW DELHI: Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna's 'Animal' was released in theatres on Friday. The much-awaited action drama, also starring Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol in lead roles, opened to mostly positive reviews, with critics and audience showering love on the star cast.

The first day first show is over and fans and critics have already declared Animal 'a blockbuster hit' film. As fans are enthralled to witness this second Bollywood film by Sandeep Reddy Vanga after 'Kabir Singh' on the big screen, there is a sad update for the makers. The film has been leaked online in HD quality to download free on Torrent websites, Tamilrockers, Telegram and Movierulz.

The movie leak on day one of the release is likely to impact the Box Office collection.

As per the latest reports, 'Animal' has leaked online on sites like Movierulz, Filmyzilla, Kuttymovies, Tamilrockers, Filmywap, Pagalworld, Filmymeet, 7starhd, Vegamovies, and Moviesflix. The biggest challenge for every filmmaker is to protect their film from piracy, and they all have time and again urge fans not to leak films online.

'Animal' is Sandeep Vanga Reddy's second film in Bollywood after the massive success of 'Kabir Singh'. Ranbir Kapoor plays the role of an overly possessive son in the film who is a fanatic lover of his father, played by Anil Kapoor.

Ranbir's fans are bowled over by his performance and cannot stop heaping praise on the actor, as he has once again proved he is the best of all. Performance-wise, Ranbir Kapoor striped out a lot of the underpinnings of his character ‘Vijay’. And this is not the first time, he just played another classic Ranbir character on everyone.