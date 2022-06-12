NEW DELHI: Rumour mills are abuss with speculations that 'Bigg Boss 13' fame Shehnaaz Gill is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan's 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali'. Shehnaaz has been creating a buzz on social media platforms with not just her big Bollywood project but also through her bold photoshoots. Amidst, her hot pictures, a new picture of Shehnaaz happily posing with a young girl has caught everyone's attention.

Shehnaaz is seen posing with a child artist Riddhi Sharma on the film sets. Eagle -eyed fans were quick to note that a staff member wearing a white tee-shirt with 'SKF', which is Salman Khan Films, mentioned on it. Shehnaaz fans wonder if this confirms she is indeed making her Bollywood debut with this highly-awaited film.

Netizens and loyal fans of the actress have been massively sharing this leaked picture on social media. Meanwhile, the actress looks extremely pretty in a grey t-shirt, sitting on a chair and posing with the little girl for the camera.

Sharing the viral picture, one fan wrote, "Shehnaaz Gill On The Set Of #KabhiEidKabhiDiwali Piche dekho piche skf likha h yellow shirt me Finalllyyy ShehnaazGill. Another fan wrote, "Excited to see my doll in kekd urf bhaijan @ishehnaaz_gill." Interestingly, one fan pointed out, "Same T-shirt and same wristwatch like Salman : )." Many users said a glimpse of Salman is too seen in this leaked picture.

Earlier, a video of the actress had leaked from the film and had gone viral on the internet. In the video, Shehnaaz can be seen getting down from her vanity van. She is dressed in a saree, and seems to be ready to go for the shoot. The actress has also been spotted wearing ‘gajra’ on her hair. If reports are to be believed, Shehnaaz will be seen essaying the role of a simple village girl in the film.

The shoot of Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali began in May this year in Mumbai, and Salman himself shared his look from the film. He was seen sporting long hair in the picture, which seems to have been taken while the superstar was filming an action sequence.

Speaking of 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali', the multi-starrer family-drama will be directed by Farhad Samji. Rumours are also there that the makers will reportedly soon announce the new title of the film.

Apart from Salman Khan and Shehnaaz Gill, the film also stars Pooja Hegde, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, and Palak Tiwari in important roles.

'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali' is scheduled for theatrical release on December 30, 2022.

