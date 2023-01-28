Leaked Video: Ranbir Kapoor Spotted Shooting for Crime-Drama Animal, Actor Steals Hearts in Don Look

NEW DELHI: Actor Ranbir Kapoor is currently shooting for his action-thriller film 'Animal' co-starring Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Tripti Dimri and Bobby Deol. The actor was recently in the national capital where he shot for a sequence and the video of the same has been leaked on social media.

In the clip that has been shared on the internet, Ranbir is seen carrying an intense look as he shoots for Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 'Animal'. The actor is donning a navy blue three-piece suit and sporting long hair and a beard, as he exudes the gangster vibe. He walks towards a car smoking and puffs a cigarette while his men pull out weapons from a Range Rover. In another video, the actor is seen preparing for the shot.

Soon after the video was shared, netizens were thrilled to see Ranbir in a tough, intense look.

One of them commented, "Wow! This could be of another level."

Another user wrote, "Ab lagne wali hai Aag."

Until now, several photos from the sets have found their way to the internet. Earlier in April, Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna were spotted shooting for the film in Manali and their first look had gone viral on the internet. The actors were dressed up in ethnic attire and were seen guarded by security staff. While Ranbir was seen dressed in a white kurta set, Rashmika was seen in a red and white saree. Take a look:

In November, another picture of Ranbir Kapoor from the film sets was leaked on social media. The actor, who was dressed in a white shirt, was seen smeared with blood.

Time for ranbir to join @yrf spy Universe as a Main Villain

#ANIMAL



Spies ki to khair nai ANIMAL aaya #RanbirKapoor pic.twitter.com/AMBtdgN74m January 27, 2023

While nothing is confirmed as of now, several reports have stated that 'Animal' will revolve around the troubled relationship between a young man and his father. The buzz is that Ranbir will be essaying a dark and intense character in the film. The Hindi-language crime drama is slated for release on August 11, 2023.

For the unversed, actress Parineeti Chopra was the first choice as the leading lady for the film. However, the actress backed out of the project after which the makers roped in Rashmika Mandanna to take the role. Parineeti was supposed to play Ranbir's wife in the film. However, she exited the project to feature in Imtiaz Ali's next titled 'Chamkila'.