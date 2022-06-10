Lionsgate Play 'Feels Like Home' review: It's a feel-good entertainer!

Director: Sahir Raza

Producer: Lionsgate India and Writeous Studio

Created by - Sidhanta Mathur

Cast: Preet Kammani, Anshuman Malhotra, Vishnu Kaushal, Mihir Ahuja, Himika Bose, Inayat Sood

Writers: Parikshit Joshi, Chiranjeevi Bajpayee, Gauri Pandit, Sidhanta Mathur

Ratings: 3.5/5 Stars

Journey Of Boys into Manhood, Feels Like Home on Lionsgate Play is a feel-good entertainer

College life isn’t just about parties, sex, hook-up, break-up, but it’s a journey of boy into manhood, and if you’re living away from your parents, its tougher to move out of your shell. Lionsgate Play’s third original ‘Feels Like Home’ is a funny roller-coaster journey on how 4 boys navigate through adulthood in their new home.

The storyline revolves around how four boys rent out a house and try to make it a home, the show is about giving the audience a glimpse into what boys really are like; their insecurities, quirks, vulnerabilities, desires and take on life. The show takes the audience on a journey of boys transitioning into men, which is hilarious, loveable and ridiculous at times.

Lionsgate Play Original, Feels Like Home is helmed by Sahir Raza and created by Sidhanta Mathur, who co-wrote the series with Chiranjeevi Bajpai, Parikshit Joshi, Gauri Divyaa Pandit. The series stars Preet Kammani, Vishnu Kaushal, Anshuman Malhotra, Mihir Ahuja, Inayat Sood and Himika Bose.

Preet Kammani as Lakshay, Vishu Kaushal as Avinash, Anshuman Malhotra as Sameer, and Mihir Ahuja as Akhil Gandhi, find themselves living under a roof and struggles that come with it, along with situations their decisions create. We went into a déjà vu spree reminiscing about college days and the moment where we felt things changed. Each character is well- molded with characteristics that strike.

Lakshay is raised by a single mom, he is the typical party hard, all chilled out dude, who happens to know everyone and has a Jugaad for everything. He has a sister Biba player by popular influencer/actor Dolly Singh who is getting married to the love of her life and sets a benchmark with her journey that love has no gender. So there is depth and sensitivity in the character and their relationship.

Anushman Malhotra or Sameer, son of an army officer, who dislikes his father and is hell-bound on becoming an independent poet and writer as soon as possible. But he has reservations about letting people in his life, he has mixed feelings for his friend player by Himika Bose - he just cannot seem to come around to admitting his real feelings through the season.

Mihir as Akhil is a Guajarati boy from Ghana, wants to be a cricketer. He is merely a teen, who has no clue about life or life without parents. There’s quirk and naivety in his character that connected. It will be interesting to see the arch of his character in the second season

Finally the nervous energy of the odd-group, Avinash played by Vishnu Kaushal. He has no clue about anything, he just goes with the flow and finds himself covering up one mess up to another. His love life is currently messed up, which he tries hard to fix. But he’s emotional and to see Vishnu Kaushal’s debut role with so many elements is interesting. Vishnu Kaushal is a surprise package of the show!

The nostalgic element of college life, first break-up, first kiss, life without parents, is super high and relatable. The writers have done a remarkable job in creating four very different personalities going through almost similar situations with different outcomes, it is just superb.

The characters are well written, and despite the superficial bravado, their quirks, insecurities, fear, dreams, hopes and desires, are obvious and the audience can relate. Best part of the series, there is no profanity in the series, which makes it worth the watch. Makers usually opt for tested and tried routine of drugs, sex, girls and profanity with such series, but Feels Like Home, does connect with you on a deeper level and allows you to re-live your college life which is fun to watch.