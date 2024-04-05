Love Sex Aur Dhoka 2 : First Song 'Kamsin Kali' From The Movie Released , Check It Out !

Following the release of its intriguing posters, Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 has ignited excitement among audiences. The recent unveiling of ‘Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 Ka Pehla Dose’ provided a tantalizing glimpse into its bold and gripping narrative, reinforced by a disclaimer from producer Ektaa R Kapoor and director Dibakar Banerjee. Now, the musical journey begins with the energetic ‘Kamsin Kali,’ featuring Tony Kakkar and Dhanashree.

The makers have unveiled the teaser of ‘Kamsin Kali,’ offering a sneak peek into its vibrant, upbeat vibes. With its release, the song captivates with its lively tunes, setting the stage for an infectious party anthem. Tony Kakkar and Dhanashree exude effortless coolness, perfectly complementing the film’s backdrop of social media and the digital world. Tony Kakkar and Neha Kakkar’s vocals add further zest to this peppy track, guaranteed to get you dancing.

Watch out the song 'Kamsin Kali' releasing on Saregama YouTube channel and all key audio streaming apps.

Presented by Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms, in collaboration with Cult Movies, Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 is a Dibakar Banerjee Production, produced by Ektaa R Kapoor. Directed by Dibakar Banerjee, the film is set to hit screens on April 19, 2024 .