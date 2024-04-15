Madgaon Express Stands Still At The Box Office, Crosses Rs 28 Crore

New Delhi: Madgaon Express has proved its excellent hold at the box office ever since its release. The film has seen a rise in the box collections right from its release day, and strength by strength has paved a very successful journey. The film indeed surprised everyone upon its release and gathering the audience's love, it has emerged as a big-screen comedy entertainer of the year with its entertainment quotient. Kudos to Kunal Kemmu for his direction and the fantastic performances by the lead cast—Divyendu Sharma, Pratik Gandhi, Avinash Tiwary, and Nora Fatehi—which is ruling the hearts of the masses.

Following the box office collections of of 44 Lakh and 80 Lakh on Friday and Saturday respectively, the film saw another good jump on the fourth Sunday. Despite the major releases at the ticket window, it continued to attract footfalls and on Sunday, it made the box office collections of 92 lakhs. With this, the film is standing up with a total box office collection of 28.49 Cr. While the film has grabbed its excellent hold in three weeks, it is now, entering the fourth week with continuously rising numbers and with an abundance of love from the audience.

Madgaon Express, starring Divyenndu, Pratik Gandhi, and Avinash Tiwary, has immersed audiences in laughter and adventure. With stellar performances, an engaging storyline, unexpected twists, and memorable moments, the film offers pure entertainment for audiences to enjoy on the big screen.

Taglined “Bachpan ke sapne... lag gaye apne,” “Madgaon Express” promises a nostalgic journey into childhood dreams. Directed by Kunal Kemmu and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment, the film invites audiences to relish the nostalgia in theaters now.