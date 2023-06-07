Main Atal Hoon: Veteran Actor Pankaj Tripathi Commences The Second Schedule Of His Upcoming Film

New Delhi: The versatile actor recently wrapped first schedule of a heartfelt biopic dedicated to our beloved leader, Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee. The cast and crew has now moved to the heartland of India, Lucknow, to commence the second schedule of Main Atal Hoon. The team is scheduled for an extended 16-day shoot in the city.

Helmed by National Award-Winning Director Ravi Jadhav, Main ATAL Hoon features Pankaj Tripathi as Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee, the three-time Prime Minister of our Country. The film is written by Rishi Virmani and Ravi Jadhav with music by Salim – Sulaiman and lyrics by Manoj Muntashir.

‘Main ATAL Hoon’ presented by Bhanushali Studios Limited and Legend Studios is produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Sandeep Singh, Sam Khan & Kamlesh Bhanushali.

The film will release in theatres this year.