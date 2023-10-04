New Delhi: Yami Gautam is one of the most talented actresses in Indian cinema and never fails to impress us with her craft. Having proved her range as an actress since her debut, the year 2022 and 2023 has turned out to be fantastic for the leading actress. In early 2023, the actress stunned the fans and the audiences with her astonishing performance in ‘Lost’ and ‘Chor Nikal Ke Bhaaga’. Following this, she delivered a blockbuster with OMG 2. The film, which went on to collect 150 crores+ at the box office, unleashed another side of the actress's performance.

The actress is currently shooting for her upcoming film, continuing with her success streak. Speaking about her character, a source reveals, “Yami is currently shooting for her next project, which she is also headlining. It’s a very performance-driven character which is already touted to be career-defining for her. The untitled film is currently on the shooting stage, and the details will be announced in due course."

While the details of the character are certainly kept under wraps, it will rather be interesting to watch Yami treat audiences with another towering performance at the theatres.

This is undeniably the golden phase for the actress's career, and it is even a fortunate moment for her that, with back-to-back successes, the actress is receiving strong content-oriented films in her way. Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress will also be seen in 'Dhoom Dhaam.'