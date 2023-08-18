New Delhi: Dono’s Title Track was launched by Rajshri’s OG pair – Salman Khan and Bhagyashree earlier this week and the song left music lovers across the country smitten. Armaan Malik’s magical voice on Shankar – Ehsaan – Loy’s timeless composition and Irshad Kamil’s lyrics has made the title track a chartbuster. With the complete Audio Album launching today, now is the time to witness the musical treat that Avnish Barjatiya's directorial actually is! With a promise of being a romance – musical Dono's audio jukebox has been released today on YouTube and all Music Streaming Platforms.

Dono’s album is 8 songs strong. Entirely composed by Shankar – Ehsaan – Loy and penned by Irshad Kamil, the album is a bouquet of all genres and moods. Rajshri Productions is known to have a musical legacy. With 60 films under the banner and numerous evergreen chartbusters, unforgettable music is something obviously expected from a Rajshri film. Dono, Rajshri and Jio Studio’s next film, starring Rajveer Deol and Paloma, directed by Avnish S. Barjatya, promises to further Rajshri’s musical legacy with its versatile and fresh music.

Set against a lavish wedding backdrop, Dono’s album will surely be a hit in the upcoming wedding season. With seasoned voices like Shankar Mahadevan, Shreya Ghoshal, Javed Ali and Armaan Malik contributing to the album alongside fresh vocals of Romy, Himani Kapoor, Siddharth Mahadevan, Lisa Mishra, Shivam Mahadevan, Shrinidhi Ghatate and Pratibha Singh Baghel, the album of Dono is here to stay at the top of music charts.

As Rajshri completed 76 years of its establishment on 15th August, Dono is Rajshri’s celebration film! The oldest production house in the country, forwards its legacy as the family’s fourth generation takes the baton for a long run. Rajshri has been a production house of debutants, launching fresh talent in all streams of film with pride. For its 59th Film Production, titled Dono, Rajshri is in association with Jio Studios. Directed By - Avnish S. Barjatya and produced by Kamal Kumar Barjatya, Late Rajkumar Barjatya, and Ajit Kumar Barjatya. Creative Production is led by Sooraj R. Barjatya.

Dono, a tale of two strangers, one destination will be released in cinemas soon.