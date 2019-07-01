close

Meezan

Malaal new song out: Meezan, Sharmin Segal display array of emotions

The background music of 'Malaal' was influenced by local Marathi music. The song has been sung by Shail Hada and the lyrics are by Prashant Ingole. The music is composed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. 

Malaal new song out: Meezan, Sharmin Segal display array of emotions

New Delhi: Ever since the first official trailer of 'Malaal' dropped on the internet, fans have been extremely enthusiastic for the film to arrive in theatres. They have poured in a lot of love and support for the lead duo, Meezan Jaafrey and Sharmin Segal, who are making their debut with the film. 

On Monday, the makers unveiled a new song from the films, titled 'Ek Malaal', which has been trending on the internet. The music of the song is soul touching and the beautiful lyrics has let the fan go crazy. 

'Malaal' is written and directed by Mangesh Hadawale and produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Bhushan Kumar, Mahaveer Jain and Krishan Kumar. A remake of the 2004 Tamil film '7G Rainbow Colony', it follows a contemporary love story between two individuals, played by Meezan and Sharmin, who come from contrasting backgrounds and live in a Mumbai chawl.

The film is slated to arrive in theatres on July 5, 2019. 

