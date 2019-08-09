Mandira Bedi's 'good is bad' stern gaze on new 'Saaho' poster will leave you stunned—See inside

New Delhi: Filmmaker Sujeeth's upcoming venture 'Saaho' is high on the buzz word. The movie starring Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor is hitting the screens on August 30, 2019, and the fans are eager to watch it.

The makers are releasing new posters introducing various characters from the movie. Renowned film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared it with fans.

He wrote: “Mandira Bedi... New poster of #Saaho... #SaahoTrailer drops on 10 Aug 2019... 30 Aug 2019 release. #30thAugWithSaaho.”

Mandira has a stern look on her face and is giving total boss lady vibes in a black saree and oxidised jewellery. 'Saaho' has an ensemble star cast in which Mandira plays a pivotal part.

'Saaho' is written and directed by Sujeeth. The film has been produced by V Vamsi Krishna Reddy, Pramod Uppalapati and Bhushan Kumar. The movie is being shot simultaneously in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages.

The big-budget actioner is high on the buzz word and it stars Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Vennela Kishore, Murli Sharma, Arun Vijay, Prakash Belavadi, Evelyn Sharma and Chunky Pandey to name a few.

The trailer of 'Saaho' is set to release on August 10, 2019.