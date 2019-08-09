close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
saaho

Mandira Bedi's 'good is bad' stern gaze on new 'Saaho' poster will leave you stunned—See inside

Mandira has a stern look on her face and is giving total boss lady vibes in a black saree and oxidised jewellery. 

Mandira Bedi&#039;s &#039;good is bad&#039; stern gaze on new &#039;Saaho&#039; poster will leave you stunned—See inside
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Filmmaker Sujeeth's upcoming venture 'Saaho' is high on the buzz word. The movie starring Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor is hitting the screens on August 30, 2019, and the fans are eager to watch it.

The makers are releasing new posters introducing various characters from the movie. Renowned film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared it with fans.

He wrote: “Mandira Bedi... New poster of #Saaho... #SaahoTrailer drops on 10 Aug 2019... 30 Aug 2019 release. #30thAugWithSaaho.”

Mandira has a stern look on her face and is giving total boss lady vibes in a black saree and oxidised jewellery. 'Saaho' has an ensemble star cast in which Mandira plays a pivotal part.

'Saaho' is written and directed by Sujeeth. The film has been produced by V Vamsi Krishna Reddy, Pramod Uppalapati and Bhushan Kumar. The movie is being shot simultaneously in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages.

The big-budget actioner is high on the buzz word and it stars Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Vennela Kishore, Murli Sharma, Arun Vijay, Prakash Belavadi, Evelyn Sharma and Chunky Pandey to name a few.

The trailer of 'Saaho' is set to release on August 10, 2019.

 

 

 

Tags:
saahoPrabhasSaaho trailerMandira Bedi
Next
Story

Mumbai to host 2Oth edition of IIFA in Sept: Organiser

Must Watch

PT6M

Madhya Pradesh: Forests in the grip of flood, tiger appeared on roads