Maniesh Paul Unveils Poster Of His Next 'Rafuchakkar,' Fans Are Excited For His Never-Seen-Before Avatar

New Delhi: Maniesh Paul hits it out of the park in his digital debut Rafuchakkar releasing on Jio Cinema, the teaser proves his worth as a versatile actor generating excitement amongst the audience.

After an impactful and impressive performance in Jugjugg Jeeyo last year which led to a streak of awards for the actor, Maniesh Paul has pushed his boundaries to unveil different facets of his versatility in his OTT debut - Rafuchakkar. Known for his innate wit and spontaneity, Maniesh Paul has earlier impressed the audience with his comic timing on screen, however, Rafuchakkar delves deep into the acting prowess of the actor, exploring the intense and versatile performer within him. Donning five different looks, Maniesh plays a con artist in the show.

Talking about the show, Maniesh Paul shares says, “After Jugjugg Jeeyo, Rafuchakkar feels the right step as an actor. I love the challenge to push my boundaries and mould myself into different characters. And I have been fortunate enough to experiment with five characters in one for Rafuchakkar especially as it marks my digital debut as well. Special shout-out to Jio Studios for instilling their faith in me to play a role so drastically different from my personality. It has been a wonderful experience, from going through a series of combinations and experiments for every look to the interesting process of actually slipping into them, I felt like I lived ages and lives in just one show.”

From a distinctive moustache, sporting a turban, to a suave and sassy man with grey hair and beard, Maniesh Paul is seen slipping into different avatars for the character. The teaser for the Jio Studios’ Rafuchakkar was recently unveiled offering a sneak peek into the world of deceit, presented by Maniesh, piquing the interest of the audience for the fun-filled and thrilling show.

Directed by Ritam Shrivastava, Rafuchakkar stars Maniesh Paul in the leading role alongwith Priya Bapat and others.