topStoriesenglish2605272
NewsEntertainmentMovies
BANDAA

Manoj Bajpayee’s Courtroom Drama ‘Bandaa’ To Screen At New York International Film Festival

Manoj Bajapayee starrer courtroom drama 'Bandaa' will be screened at the New York International Film Festival 2023.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 09, 2023, 08:06 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Manoj Bajpayee’s Courtroom Drama ‘Bandaa’ To Screen At New York International Film Festival

New Delhi: The trailer of upcoming courtroom drama ‘Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai’ featuring Manoj Bajpayee released yesterday and is receiving great response across platforms. After grabbing the attention of the masses, the film has started to spread way beyond the boundaries with its screening at the New York International Film Festival. 

Having made its distinct place in the mind of the audience with its impactful, intriguing, and hard-hitting trailer, ‘Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai’ is one of the biggest legal courtroom dramas directed by Apoorv Singh Karki will be screened at the New York International Film Festival 2023. Padma Shri and National Award recipient, Manoj Bajpayee who is playing the lead in the film will be leaving tonight to attend the screening in New York. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by New York Indian Film Festival (@nyindianfilmfest)

‘Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai’ is the story of an ordinary man - a high court lawyer who single-handedly fought an extraordinary case for the rape of a minor under the POCSO act. A Zee Studios and Bhanushali Studios Limited production, Suparn S Varma’s courtroom drama directed by Apoorv Singh Karki, ‘Bandaa’ is produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Kamlesh Bhanushali, Asif Sheikh & Vishal Gurnani and co-produced by Juhi Parekh Mehta. ‘Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai’ is all set to premiere on Zee5 on May 23, 2023. 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Listen to the stories of the victims of Manipur violence!
DNA Video
DNA: When the famous German philosopher Karl Marx was born in 1818
DNA Video
DNA : What is the reason behind violence in Manipur?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch today's analysis in DNA on drone attack on Putin
DNA Video
DNA: Which lie did Bilawal tell on reaching India?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Verified' disclosure of Atiq's 'crime kundli'
DNA Video
DNA: When US killed terrorist Osama bin Laden in 2011
DNA Video
DNA: How beneficial is the issue of UCC-NRC in the elections?
DNA Video
DNA: Now divorce is possible without waiting for 6 months
DNA Video
DNA: In Karnataka, Nandini does not make milk...tea, 'Sarkar' also makes it!