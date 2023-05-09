Manoj Bajpayee’s Courtroom Drama ‘Bandaa’ To Screen At New York International Film Festival

New Delhi: The trailer of upcoming courtroom drama ‘Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai’ featuring Manoj Bajpayee released yesterday and is receiving great response across platforms. After grabbing the attention of the masses, the film has started to spread way beyond the boundaries with its screening at the New York International Film Festival.

Having made its distinct place in the mind of the audience with its impactful, intriguing, and hard-hitting trailer, ‘Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai’ is one of the biggest legal courtroom dramas directed by Apoorv Singh Karki will be screened at the New York International Film Festival 2023. Padma Shri and National Award recipient, Manoj Bajpayee who is playing the lead in the film will be leaving tonight to attend the screening in New York.

‘Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai’ is the story of an ordinary man - a high court lawyer who single-handedly fought an extraordinary case for the rape of a minor under the POCSO act. A Zee Studios and Bhanushali Studios Limited production, Suparn S Varma’s courtroom drama directed by Apoorv Singh Karki, ‘Bandaa’ is produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Kamlesh Bhanushali, Asif Sheikh & Vishal Gurnani and co-produced by Juhi Parekh Mehta. ‘Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai’ is all set to premiere on Zee5 on May 23, 2023.