Manoj Bajpayee-Starrer 'Joram’ To Hit Silver Screen On THIS Date

New Delhi: Helmed by Devashish Makhija, survival thriller drama 'Joram’ is all set to hit the screen. 'Joram' also stars Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Rajshri Deshpande, Tannishtha Chatterjee and Smita Tambe in lead roles. The film has booked its theatrical release on December 8.

Director Devashish Makhija opened up, “'Joram’ is a passion project that's close to my heart. I’ve had the script in my mind for a long time. After receiving incredible acclaim and warmth at film festivals across the world this year, it has finally arrived at its big screen theatrical release.” The director added, “The cast, led by the inimitable Manoj Bajpayee, has been the best I’ve ever worked with. It is their - and the brilliant crew’s - dedication and talent that gave this story shape and life."

Speaking to ANI, Manoj expressed his excitement about the film. "It's a very special film. I heard Joram's script in 2016 and I was really moved by it. I had concerns about how to shoot with a three-month-old child but her mother and whole team managed the shooting so well and took proper care of the child. I also lost a lot of weight for my character in Joram...it's the best film," he shared.

A collaborative effort between Zee Studios and MakhijaFilm, 'Joram' is set to become a cinematic milestone, eagerly awaited by fans and critics alike and is set to release on December 8. Meanwhile, in the coming months, Manoj will also be seen in other projects including 'Bhaiyya Ji'.

As per a statement, 'Bhaiyya Ji' is packed with "intense action, gripping revenge drama and heartfelt emotions of family bonding. Sharing details about the project, Manoj earlier said, "I am thrilled to step into the world of Bhaiyaaji. It will be a raw and intense character that I am excited to bring to life. A thorough mainstream entertainer that Bhaiyaaji is, made me decide to collaborate with Apoorv Singh Karki who directed Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai and become the producer for this one along with the lovely team."

