Manushi Chhillar's posts a glimpse of Sanyogita from Akshay Kumar starrer 'Prithviraj'

New Delhi: Former Miss World Manushi Chhillar is all set to make her sensational debut on the big screens with period drama 'Prithviraj', starring Akshay Kumar in the lead role. The beauty queen will essay the role of Sanyogita.

After the project announcement was made a couple of months back, Manushi Chhillar took to Instagram and posted a glimpse of her character Sanyogita from the movie. Check it out here:

The film will be based on the life of warrior king Prithviraj Chauhan. The actor will essay the titular role in his first historical venture bankrolled by Yash Raj Films. 'Prithviraj', the period drama will hit the screens on Diwali 2020 and will be helmed by Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi.

Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan ruled Sapadalaksha, the traditional Chahamana territory which in present-day covers north-western India. He controlled much of Rajasthan, Haryana, Delhi; some parts of Punjab, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh respectively.

Known for his valour and military success, the Samrat died at an early age.

Ao, are you excited for this period drama?