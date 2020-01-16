हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
'83

Meet Dinker Sharma aka Kirti Azad in '83 character poster!

'83 has an ensemble star cast with the likes of Ranveer Singh, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Saqib Saleem, Harrdy Sandhu, Ammy Virk, Amrita Puri, Pankaj Tripathi, Boman Irani and Sahil Khattar in pivotal parts.

Meet Dinker Sharma aka Kirti Azad in &#039;83 character poster!
Pic Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: Filmmaker Kabir Khan's upcoming sports drama '83 is making the right kind of buzz ahead of its release on April 10, 2020. The film is based on India's victory in the 1983 cricket World Cup. Ranveer Singh plays the titular role of legendary player Kapil Dev in the movie.

The makers are unveiling character posters of its cast members and the latest one to be introduced is Dinker Sharma, who is playing Kirti Azad in the movie.

'83 has an ensemble star cast with the likes of Tahir Raj Bhasin, Saqib Saleem, Harrdy Sandhu, Ammy Virk, Amrita Puri, Pankaj Tripathi, Boman Irani and Sahil Khattar in pivotal parts.

Deepika Padukone will be seen playing Ranveer's on-screen life partner as well. She will essay the role of Romi Dev in '83. The film is slated to hit the screens on April 10, 2020. It will simultaneously be dubbed in Tamil and Telugu languages respectively.

Are you excited to relive the '83 moment one more time?

 

 

