Meezaan Jafri Opens Up On His Character In Yaariyaan 2, Calls It Emotional And Physical Rollercoaster

New Delhi: Meezaan Jafri is all set for the release of his upcoming film, Yaariyan 2. In Yaariyan 2, Meezaan plays Shikhar Randhawa, a charming hunk who appears to be blunt and has a tough exterior but deep down possesses a tender heart. The actor portrays a deeply layered character and speaking about it he said, “ I love challenging myself with each film, and when Bhushan ji (producer Bhushan Kumar) offered me Yaariyan 2, I had to be a part of it because of the complexity of the character. I immersed myself completely in playing Shikhar Randhawa. The character was emotionally challenging for me. The love affair of Shikhar was a brainteaser. It took me months to detach myself emotionally from Shikhar.”

He further added, “I learnt to ride a dirt bike for the role, which was another interesting challenge for me. I am glad to be a part of Yaariyan 2. The film was an emotional and physical rollercoaster for me, and I will always hold it close to my heart.”

Meezaan has been experimenting with different genres. After making his debut with an intense film like Malaal, he was seen in the comedy Hungama 2, before he signed Yaariyan 2.

The actor also feels that Shikhar Randhawa is a far cry from his real self. The film, which also stars Divya Khosla Kumar and Pearl V Puri in pivotal roles, explores the themes of friendship, love, and complex human nature in the most beautiful manner.