Merry Christmas Screening: Vicky Kaushal Cheers For Katrina Kaif; Ananya Panday-Aditya Roy Kapur And Others Attend

New Delhi: Ahead of the Katrina Kaif, Vijay Setupathi-starrer Merry Christmas' release, the makers had arranged special screening in Mumbai. In support of Katrina Kaif, many stars from the industry turned up. From hubby Vicky Kaushal to rumored couple Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday, who's who of bollywood were present to cheer for the movie.

Yes, it's indeed big for Katrina Kaif as the 'Tiger 3' actress is making her Tamil debut. By her side was none other than Vicky Kaushal, rooting for wifey. The duo were glistening with happiness when papped.

Another head-turner at the event was Ananya Panday. Exuding desi vibes, the 'Dream Girl 3' actress looked serene in a white salwar-kameez set. She complemented the look with her open hair, subtle makeup, and matching footwear. Her rumoured boyfriend Aditya Roy Kapur attended as well, who wore beige-hued formal pants, a blue checked shirt, a pair of casual sneakers, and a cap.

South Indian superstar Vijay Sethupathi, posed with Katrina at the screening. The actor looked dapper in a pair of denim pants and blue shirt.

Rumored couple Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina attended the screening as well. Blushing in pink, Khushi wore a pink ensemble to the event with a matching handbag. While Vedang came wearing a plain white shirt layered with a brown jacket and pants complimenting them.

Other celebs like Aditi Rao Hydari, Agastya Nanda, Shanaya Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, Jahaan Kapoor, Aparshakti Khurana, Radhika Madan, Himesh Reshammiya, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Neha Dhupia, Sunny Kaushal, Sharvari Wagh, Chunkey Panday, Mrunal Thakur, Kabir Khan, director Sriram Raghavan, producer Ramesh Taurani, filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani and others attended the screening.

The film has been shot in two languages, with different supporting actors. The Hindi version also features Sanjay Kapoor, Vinay Pathak, Pratima Kannan, and Tinnu Anand. On the other hand, the Tamil version stars Radhika Sarathkumar, Shanmugaraja, Kevin Jay Babu, and Rajesh Williams in the same roles.

Produced by Ramesh Taurani, Sanjay Routray, Jaya Taurani & Kewal Garg, 'Merry Christmas' is the first collaboration between Tips Films and Matchbox Pictures.

'Merry Christmas' is slated to release in theatres on January 12.