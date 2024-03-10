New Delhi: The 13 winners of the fast-track talent round at Miss World 2024 walked the ramp along with the cast of Heeramandi-Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Shaikh and Sharmin Segal. The 20 beautiful women walked in the costumes from the first song titled ‘Sakal Ban’ from Heeramandi. The contestants of Miss World got to experience the world of Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Netflix’s series Heeramandi through art, music and costumes. They experienced Indian culture and heritage and transported themselves to the world of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s storytelling.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali launched the first song from his music label Bhansali Music, 'Sakal Ban' for his maiden Netflix series 'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’. Creating a phenomenon that had never been witnessed before, the song saw its grand launch on the global stage of Miss World 24’.

The leading ladies of Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar walked alongside the world’s most beautiful women on the first track of the show, from Bhansali Music. The cast walked the ramp live with the fast-track top 13 contestants of the pageant from across the globe. Aired in over 140 countries, the walk, and the song play out was truly a magnificent launch of the song. It was indeed a visual delight to see everyone dressed in the colour of Basant. With this Sanjay Leela Bhansali gave the Miss World an experience of India’s rich culture.

Springtime brings with it a sense of rejuvenation and celebration, and Bhansali chose to welcome this vibrant season with 'Sakal Ban’. This mesmerizing composition, sung by the talented Raja Hasan and adorned with the timeless lyrics of Amir Khusro, embodies the essence of traditional folk music while resonating with Bhansali's signature grandeur.