NewsEntertainmentMovies
HEERAMANDI

Miss World 2024: Models Walk The Ramp With Cast Of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Heeramandi' In Stunning Costumes

The 20 beautiful women walked in the costumes from the first song titled ‘Sakal Ban’ from Heeramandi. The contestants of Miss World got to experience the world of Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Netflix’s series Heeramandi through art, music and costumes. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Mar 10, 2024, 10:35 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Miss World 2024: Models Walk The Ramp With Cast Of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Heeramandi' In Stunning Costumes Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The 13 winners of the fast-track talent round at Miss World 2024 walked the ramp along with the cast of Heeramandi-Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Shaikh and Sharmin Segal. The 20 beautiful women walked in the costumes from the first song titled ‘Sakal Ban’ from Heeramandi. The contestants of Miss World got to experience the world of Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Netflix’s series Heeramandi through art, music and costumes. They experienced Indian culture and heritage and transported themselves to the world of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s storytelling. 

Sanjay Leela Bhansali launched the first song from his music label Bhansali Music, 'Sakal Ban' for his maiden Netflix series 'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’. Creating a phenomenon that had never been witnessed before, the song saw its grand launch on the global stage of Miss World 24’. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bhansali Productions (@bhansaliproductions)

The leading ladies of Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar walked alongside the world’s most beautiful women on the first track of the show, from Bhansali Music. The cast walked the ramp live with the fast-track top 13 contestants of the pageant from across the globe. Aired in over 140 countries, the walk, and the song play out was truly a magnificent launch of the song. It was indeed a visual delight to see everyone dressed in the colour of Basant. With this Sanjay Leela Bhansali gave the Miss World an experience of India’s rich culture.

Springtime brings with it a sense of rejuvenation and celebration, and Bhansali chose to welcome this vibrant season with 'Sakal Ban’. This mesmerizing composition, sung by the talented Raja Hasan and adorned with the timeless lyrics of Amir Khusro, embodies the essence of traditional folk music while resonating with Bhansali's signature grandeur. 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When will Indians stranded in Russia return home?
DNA Video
DNA: AIIMS's scary report on children watching mobile phones
DNA Video
DNA: Important information for those giving mobile phones to children
DNA Video
DNA: Why is world in fear of zombie virus?
DNA Video
DNA: Did PM Modi bring 'misguided' Kashmir back on track?
DNA Video
DNA: Who is 'Jatayu' who is raising China's worries in sea?
DNA Video
DNA: What is purpose of madrasas on India Nepal border?
DNA Video
DNA: How much does it cost to educate a child in India?
DNA Video
DNA: How To Identify Fake Medicines?
DNA Video
A Raja Controversy: DNA test of anti-Hindu statements of DMK leader A Raja