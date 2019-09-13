'Mission Mangal' crosses Rs 200 cr at domestic box-office

close

Akshay Kumar's 'Mission Mangal' is still going strong at the box office. The film, which revolves around the story of India's Mangalyaan or the Mars Orbiter Mission, has minted over Rs 200 crore since release.

Mumbai: Akshay Kumar's 'Mission Mangal' is still going strong at the box office. The film, which revolves around the story of India's Mangalyaan or the Mars Orbiter Mission, has minted over Rs 200 crore since release.

Directed by Jagan Shakti, "Mission Mangal" stars Akshay, Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Kirti Kulhari, Taapsee Pannu, Nithya Menen and H.G. Dattatreya in key roles. The film released on August 15.

"'Mission Mangal' benchmarks... crossed Rs 50 crore: Day 3; Rs 100 crore on Day 5; Rs 150 crore on Day 11; Rs 175 crore on Day 14; Rs 200 crore on Day 29," tweeted trade expert Taran Adarsh.

"'Mission Mangal' sets another new benchmark in #India: Becomes highest-grossing Independence Day release, surpassing 'Ek Tha Tiger'... Fox Star Studios' third film to cross Rs 200 crore mark: 'Sanju' (Rs 342.53 crore), 'Prem Ratan Dhan Payo' (Rs 210.16 crore) and now, 'Mission Mangal' (Rs 200.16 crore)," he added.

Tags:
Akshay KumarMission Mangal
