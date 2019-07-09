'Mission Mangal' teaser: Akshay Kumar and team are ready to script history this Independence Day

New Delhi: Akshay Kumar's 'Mission Mangal', also starring actors like Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Sonakshi Sinha, Nithya Menon, Kirti Kulhari and Sharman Joshi, will make every Indian proud. The teaser of the much-anticipated film released on Tuesday and it will surely give you goosebumps.

The video opens on Akshay, who plays the role of scientist Rakesh Dhawan. Later, we get a glimpse of all the action taking place at the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) before the 'Mangalayaan' launch. The teaser captures every emotion of the actors, who play pivotal roles in the film.

'Mission Mangal' is based on a true story of India's mission to Mars.

Akshay leads the mission and Vidya Balan can be seen giving commands as the launch begins. The video also gives a glimpse of their lives outside ISRO.

Take a look at 'Mission Mangal' teaser here. It will definitely increase your curiosity to know more about the mission and the film.

"Ek Desh. Ek Sapna. Ek Ithihaas. The true story of India's #SpaceMission to Mars is here," Akshay wrote.

Akshay recently revealed that he did the film especially for his daughter Nitara and children of her age to familiarise them with the incredible story of India's mission to Mars.

"I always wanted to be a part of the film that inspires future generations," he wrote in the post. "#MissionMangal, a film which I hope will inspire as much as entertain. A film which I`ve done specially for my daughter and children her age to familiarise them with the incredible true story of India`s mission to Mars!" he added.

'Mission Mangal' is directed by Jagan Shakti and co-produced by R Balki. The film hits the screens this Independence Day.