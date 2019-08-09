close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
akshay kumar john abraham

'Mission Mangal' vs 'Batla House': Akshay Kumar posts pic with John Abraham and the caption says it all

Akshay Kumar and John Abraham may be releasing their respective films - 'Mission Mangal' and 'Batla House' - on August 15, but there seems to be no box office rivalry among them.

&#039;Mission Mangal&#039; vs &#039;Batla House&#039;: Akshay Kumar posts pic with John Abraham and the caption says it all
Image Courtesy: Twitter/@akshaykumar

New Delhi: Akshay Kumar and John Abraham may be releasing their respective films - 'Mission Mangal' and 'Batla House' - on August 15, but there seems to be no box office rivalry among them. 

On Friday, Akshay posted a lovely picture with John and said, "Make some noise for the Desi Boyz...together we are always a riot! #BrotherFromAnotherMother." The smiles on their faces and their poses will definitely win you over. 

John, too, posted the same photo and wrote, "Make some noise for the Desi boys!!...love you always." 

Akshay and John, co-stars of films such as 'Garam Masala', 'Desi Boyz' and 'Housefull 2', had also picked Independence Day to release 'Gold' and 'Satyameva Jayate', respectively, in 2018. Reports suggested that all is not well between the duo. However, they constantly rubbished the reports.

Now, coming to 'Mission Mangal' and 'Batla House', Akshay's film is based on ISRO's successful mission on Mars while John's film is based on the Batla House encounter in New Delhi.  

Akshay co-stars with Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari, Nithya Menen and Sharman Joshi in 'Mission Mangal', directed by Jagan Shakti. 

'Batla House' features Mrunal Thakur opposite John in the Nikkhil Advani-directed film. 

Tags:
akshay kumar john abrahammission mangal batla houseAkshay KumarJohn Abraham
Next
Story

'Gully Boy' bags best film at fest in Melbourne

Must Watch

PT9M28S

Watch Satte Pe Satta, 09th August 2019