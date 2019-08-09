'Mission Mangal' vs 'Batla House': Akshay Kumar posts pic with John Abraham and the caption says it all

New Delhi: Akshay Kumar and John Abraham may be releasing their respective films - 'Mission Mangal' and 'Batla House' - on August 15, but there seems to be no box office rivalry among them.

On Friday, Akshay posted a lovely picture with John and said, "Make some noise for the Desi Boyz...together we are always a riot! #BrotherFromAnotherMother." The smiles on their faces and their poses will definitely win you over.

Make some noise for the Desi Boyz...together we are always a riot! @TheJohnAbraham #BrotherFromAnotherMother pic.twitter.com/75mbFcgUZh — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) August 9, 2019

John, too, posted the same photo and wrote, "Make some noise for the Desi boys!!...love you always."

Make some noise for the Desi boys!!...love you always @akshaykumar pic.twitter.com/iPvJpJmoUU — John Abraham (@TheJohnAbraham) August 9, 2019

Akshay and John, co-stars of films such as 'Garam Masala', 'Desi Boyz' and 'Housefull 2', had also picked Independence Day to release 'Gold' and 'Satyameva Jayate', respectively, in 2018. Reports suggested that all is not well between the duo. However, they constantly rubbished the reports.

Now, coming to 'Mission Mangal' and 'Batla House', Akshay's film is based on ISRO's successful mission on Mars while John's film is based on the Batla House encounter in New Delhi.

Akshay co-stars with Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari, Nithya Menen and Sharman Joshi in 'Mission Mangal', directed by Jagan Shakti.

'Batla House' features Mrunal Thakur opposite John in the Nikkhil Advani-directed film.