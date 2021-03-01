Mohit Chadda-starrer 'Flight' trailer to be released on March 2, check out latest poster

NEW DELHI: Filmmaker Suraj Joshi's upcoming entertainer 'Flight' promises to be a thrilling actioner. The first motion poster of the movie was released only recently and it left the audience impressed with its action sequence. On Monday (March 1), the makers announced that the first official trailer of the film would be dropped on March 2. Along with that, the makers also dropped a fresh poster of the film featuring lead actor Mohit.

"How far can one go to survive? Watch the ultimate #FightToSurvive. #FlightTrailer out tomorrow! #Flight in cinemas on 19th March 2021," the Twitter handle of the film said in a post.

For the uninformed, 'Flight' follows the journey of Ranveer Malhotra, who against all the odds, has to face deadly obstacles on a plane to survive.

The film stars Mohit Chadda in a lead role with Pavan Malhotra, Zakir Hussain, Viveck Vaswani and Shibani Bedi to name a few. It has been helmed by a debutant director Suraj Joshi and the motion poster is high on the action and thrill part.

UFO Moviez and Reliance Entertainment have joined hands for the release of Crazy Boyz Entertainment production, 'Flight'. It is presented by K Chadda, co-produced by Rohit Chadda.

The film is all set to be released on March 19, 2021.