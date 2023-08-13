Mumbai Police Books Five For Stealing And Leaking Shah Rukh Khan-Starrer 'Jawan' Clips Online

New Delhi: In an unfortunate twist before the much-awaited release of 'Jawan', five ‘X’ users were booked on for allegedly leaking clips on the social media platform, according to Indian Express. Following which, Pradeep Nimani, chief financial officer of Red Chillies Entertainment, filed a complaint in this regard. The investigation is underway to probe the source of the clip being leaked from the accused.

According to Indian Express, the clips from the movie shared by certain ‘X’ handles have allegedly gone viral all over social media. However, the cast and crew were strictly prohibited from using any electronic devices on the sets during the shoot of the movie.

An officer from Santacruz police station said, “The company had even approached the Delhi high court earlier to get all the clips removed from the social media site. The court then directed the social media company not only to remove the said content but also reveal the identity of the people handling the accounts that posted it. Based on the details of the said accounts provided by ‘X’, we registered an FIR under section 379 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act."



Jawan is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation directed by Atlee, Produced by Gauri Khan, and Co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The film will release worldwide in theatres on September 7th, 2023 in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.

Despite the leak, the craze of 'Jawan' is continuously surging with every other asset, be it the action-packed prevue, character posters to its hit track Zinda Banda. Next on the cards, as per a source close to the film, “the makers are all set to arrive with a romantic song, 'Chaleya,' most likely on coming Monday, it’s beautifully performed by Arijit and Shilpa rao and is expected to be a quintessential SRK romance song."