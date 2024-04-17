New Delhi: Ever since the grand announcement of three titans of the entertainment industry, Salman Khan, Sajid Nadiadwala, and A.R. Murugadoss, joining forces for a mega project, it left everyone excited to know the title. The curtain was unveiled on EID by revealing 'Sikandar' as the title. Now, yet another prominent name has joined the mega project. It's none other than the blockbuster maestro Pritam Chakraborty as a music director and this is indeed bound to create history.

Being one of the finest music composers in the industry, Pritam has provided music for some of the biggest blockbusters like Phantom, Dishoom, Chhichhore, Tadap, 83, etc., and the list goes on. Remarkably, the 'Khairiyat' song from Chhichhore has ruled all across with a massive 1 Billion+ views and still counting followed by 'Afghan Jalebi' from Phantom is a chartbuster, and with 'Lehra Do' song from 83, Pritam evoked our national pride. Be it any genre, Pritam has always delivered a superhit album and now, his joining the magnificent trio of Salman Khan, Sajid Nadiadwala, and A.R. Murugadoss in 'Sikandar' is poised to be the grandest phenomenon of the entertainment industry that is sure to create magic.

This is indeed yet another gigantic announcement that we have heard after the title reveal. While 'Sikandar' was already one of the amplest projects that everyone has had their eyes on, with maestro Pritam Chakraborty on the music chords, it has become even more special. Now, it's clear that EID 2025 is surely going to be ruled by 'Sikandar'.