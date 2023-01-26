topStoriesenglish2565941
Nawazuddin Siddiqui Joins Venkatesh-Starrer Pan-India Action Drama 'Saindhav'

'Saindhav', starring Venkatesh in the title role, is produced by Venkat Boyanapalli under Niharika Entertainment banner and has music by Santhosh Narayanan. 

Edited By:  Ankita Bhandari|Last Updated: Jan 26, 2023, 01:48 PM IST|Source: PTI

Hyderabad: Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has boarded 'Saindhav', a pan-India action drama fronted by Venkatesh, the makers said Thursday. Sailesh Kolanu, best known for the police procedural franchise "HIT", took to Twitter to share the news of Siddiqui's casting. "Super excited to have one of the best actors we have in the country @Nawazuddin_S.

"It's gonna be madness I can assure you. @VenkyMama @NiharikaEnt @vboyanapalli @Music_Santhosh @maniDop @Garrybh88 @artkolla #Saindhav #venky75," Kolanu wrote alongside a photograph with the actor.

'Saindhav', starring Venkatesh in the title role, is produced by Venkat Boyanapalli under Niharika Entertainment banner and has music by Santhosh Narayanan. Siddiqui was last seen in the 2022 action film 'Heropanti 2'.

