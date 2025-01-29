Nawazuddin Siddiqui Kickstarts Shooting For 'Raat Akeli Hai 2' In Delhi

New Delhi: Nawazuddin Siddiqui is currently in Delhi, filming the second installment of Raat Akeli Hai.

According to an independent industry source, "Nawazuddin Siddiqui is shooting for his next, Raat Akeli Hai 2, in Delhi. He was also seen celebrating Republic Day on the film's sets. The actor will reprise his role as the resolute Inspector Jatil Yadav. The sequel is expected to follow Jatil Yadav as he takes on another intense, high-profile case."

Raat Akeli Hai is a 2020 thriller drama directed by Honey Trehan, starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Radhika Apte, and Shweta Tripathi in pivotal roles. The film follows a small-town cop investigating the mysterious death of an elderly family member.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, known for his versatility and powerful performances, is set to impress once again. With a legacy of stellar roles, his next project promises to be another remarkable addition to his filmography.

Nawazuddin, who was last seen as Inspector Negi in Rautu Ka Raaz, is set to return for Raat Akeli Hai 2 and will also feature in Maddock Films' Thama.