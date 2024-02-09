New Delhi: Yami Gautam has carved a niche for herself in the industry. The actress is now gearing up for her next, 'Article 370', her first solo lead theatrical film. The recently release trailer is the proof, that Yami was not merely stepping into a role but embodying a powerful lead character with finesse. The film's trailer has ignited excitement for its gripping narrative but for Yami's portrayal. The actress is gearing up for the release. The actress has recieved overwhelming response on social media.

Congratulations Yami ji. May this movie be a big blockbuster..!!! — Vijay__ (@VijayarajB) February 9, 2024

Recently, Yami spoke about her experience of working doing action, Yami shared, "I don't think before this film, anyone ever considered me for an action film. With 'Article 370', I stepped into the action genre for the first time and everything happened on the right time. Of course, action has variations, like it's very stylize, cinematic, and aspirational but this film is realistic, so we kept it very close to how it happens in real life vs trying to project too hard. When you are doing something for the first time many questions arise be it nervousness, not doing anything wrong, time barriers how the film needs to be finished on time. But things weren't that difficult for me. I had a great time, I had a blast. And one of the most special experience was to visit the NSG center. They are kind enough to give permission, expressing experience of the first shot like while I had to fire I was red and full of joy. One of the Important things i learnt was the breath work, if you have your breath in control, you will never miss the mark. It improves my control and target correctly."

As Yami continues her dream run in the industry, her upcoming line ups add more anticipation to her already illustrious career. With 'Dhoom Dhaam' in the pipeline, Yami is all set to continue her winning streak.