Netizens Praise Siddhant Chaturvedi And Malavika Mohanan Starrer Yudhra: 'Baap Film Hai!'

New Delhi: Action thriller ‘Yudhra’ starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Malavika Mohanan has officially hit the big screens and it is making quite a splash as fans are buzzing with excitement. Netizens have shared their reactions and reviews on social media.

The film is an action-packed cinematic experience directed by Ravi Udyawar and written by Farhan Akhtar and Sridhar Raghavan. Netizens Flood Social Media with Praise for the Power-Packed Action in Yudhra.

Have A Look At Netizen's Reaction:

One fan exclaimed, “Baaaaap film hai, #Yudhra did not disappoint. Siddhant & Malavika = fire combo,” emphasizing the dynamic pairing of the leads.

Another fan noted, “The action scenes in #Yudhra are next level! @SiddyChats you nailed it,” praising the film’s high-octane sequences.

Reactions continue to pour in, with another viewer stating, “#Yudhra’s stunts are just @SiddyChats & @MalavikaM_ set the screen on fire!” The film's action is clearly a standout feature, making its mark on audiences throughout the film.

As was expected based on pre-release expectations, Siddhant and Malavika's on-screen chemistry did not go unnoticed either, as one fan shared, “Siddhant and Malavika's chemistry in #Yudhra? Electric! This duo is GOLD .” Their performance has clearly resonated with viewers.

A first-day viewer summed it up perfectly, quoting, “First day first show dekha, it was solid #Yudhra.”

The praise received by the audiences for the film has set a new benchmark for action thrillers, with fans eagerly highlighting its various strengths.

‘Yudhra’ was released exclusively in theaters on September 20. Siddhant portrays the intense and revenge-driven Yudhra, while Malavika’s character Nikhat brings depth and emotion, adding a strong emotional anchor to the story.

Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment, Yudhra also features a stellar supporting cast, including Gajraj Rao, Ram Kapoor, Raj Arjun, and Raghav Juyal.