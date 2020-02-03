Nitesh Tiwari, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari team up for 'Siachen Warriors'

Mumbai: Filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari has teamed up with his wife Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari to bring a film about the Indian army, titled "Siachen Warriors".

The movie is based on a true story about the 2016 Siachen avalanche, highlighting the extreme risks that Indian soldiers face in manning the inhospitable terrain at heights of 21,000 feet under extreme weather conditions.

"Siachen Warriors" will be directed by Sanjay Shekhar Shetty. Nitesh Tiwari and Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari are co-producing the project along with Mahaveer Jain.

"With this film, I want to give tribute to the heroes of our country. The story of Siachen is inspiring and defines bravery, patriotism and love for the nation. The film is a humble ode to our men in uniform who risk their life to keep us safe. We hope that the story reaches out to every individual in the country," Nitesh said.

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari also took to her social media to share the news.

She wrote: "Blessed that we are able to tell stories of unsung heroes of our beloved India. Proud to be a part of Sanjay Shetty's dream film #SiachenWarriors (working title).

The film is written by Piyush Gupta and Gautam Ved.