On 11th anniversary of 26/11 terror attacks, here's why you should watch Dev Patel starrer 'Hotel Mumbai'

New Delhi: Actor Dev Patel's upcoming film 'Hotel Mumbai' is based on the deadly 2008 Mumbai terror attacks. The film is inspired by 'Surviving Mumbai'—the 2009 documentary about the attacks which targetted the famous Taj Mahal Palace Hotel in Mumbai, India.

'Hotel Mumbai' has been directed by Anthony Maras, who has co-written the script along with John Collee. The incredible venture of a hard-hitting narrative based on true events has been presented in India by Zee Studios.

Watch the trailer, in case you missed it:

As we recall the deadly incident of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks on the 11th anniversary, here are a few reasons on why 'Hotel Mumbai' is a must watch for all:

26/11 Mumbai Terror Attacks

The plot is enticing enough for anyone to watch the thriller. It has been inspired by 'Surviving Mumbai'—the 2009 documentary about the attacks. Every Indian will feel the pain felt by martyrs' families who lost their lives during the ghastly terror attacks. It's a form of tribute to all those who saved a hundred lives inside the hotel.

Dev Patel

The actor who became an international sensation after debuting in 'Slumdog Millionaire' opposite Frieda Pinto, plays the lead role of Arjun—the chef at Taj Mahal Hotel in the movie. His performance has been lauded and remains one of the highlights.

Australian-American-Indian co-production

Watching actors from various countries perform together in a thrilling movie of this genre makes it exciting for the viewer. As this happens to be an Australian-American-Indian collaboration, the cast and crew is also a mixed one.

Anupam Kher

Besides Dev Patel, there's another Indian actor in the movie and he is none other than veteran actor Anupam Kher. He is playing the head chef Hemant Oberoi under whom Dev works.

Critical Appreciation

Hotel Mumbai was first screened at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) on September 7, 2018 and it received a warm response. After releasing in Australia and the US, 'Hotel Mumbai' will hit the screens in India on November 29, 2019.