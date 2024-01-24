New Delhi: The big-screen spectacle Siddharth Anand's Fighter which promises adrenaline-pumping action and a sheer feeling of patriotism with whistle-worthy dialogues, is all set to release in the theaters across the nation tomorrow. The trailer has shown that the film is going to be a salute to the bravery of our IAF officers who safeguard our skies with their relentless courage and devotion towards the nation with sheer pride.

In an exciting development, the Indian Air Force Band of the nation has shown their excitement for the film's release and gave a musical tribute to the film by creating the symphony of the aerial action drama's background score. Interestingly, this happened for the first time as the heroes of our nation are also showing their excitement for any film's release and Fighter is that perfect film through which the masses will get a chance to experience the bravery of our IAF Officers on the big screens.

Sharing a glimpse of the beautiful musical tribute on social media, the makers wrote, "Tune that echoes in the skies We’re honoured to have the Indian Air Force Band uniting hearts by playing their powerful rendition of #VandeMataram #SpiritOfFighter #Fighter"

Directed by Siddharth Anand and presented by Viacom18 Studios in association with Marflix Pictures, 'Fighter' epitomizes cinematic brilliance. This film seamlessly intertwines heart-thumping action and patriotic fervor, promising an unparalleled cinematic experience. Brace yourself for an epic journey as 'Fighter' takes flight in theaters on January 25th, 2024, offering a spectacle that redefines cinematic excellence.