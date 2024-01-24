trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2713376
NewsEntertainmentMovies
FIGHTER

One Day To 'Fighter': Members Of IAF's Legendary Band Give A Musical Tribute To Siddharth Anand's Team With Symphony

The trailer has shown that the film is going to be a salute to the bravery of our IAF officers who safeguard our skies with their relentless courage and devotion towards the nation with sheer pride. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Jan 24, 2024, 02:11 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

One Day To 'Fighter': Members Of IAF's Legendary Band Give A Musical Tribute To Siddharth Anand's Team With Symphony Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The big-screen spectacle Siddharth Anand's Fighter which promises adrenaline-pumping action and a sheer feeling of patriotism with whistle-worthy dialogues, is all set to release in the theaters across the nation tomorrow. The trailer has shown that the film is going to be a salute to the bravery of our IAF officers who safeguard our skies with their relentless courage and devotion towards the nation with sheer pride. 

In an exciting development, the Indian Air Force Band of the nation has shown their excitement for the film's release and gave a musical tribute to the film by creating the symphony of the aerial action drama's background score. Interestingly, this happened for the first time as the heroes of our nation are also showing their excitement for any film's release and Fighter is that perfect film through which the masses will get a chance to experience the bravery of our IAF Officers on the big screens.

Sharing a glimpse of the beautiful musical tribute on social media, the makers wrote, "Tune that echoes in the skies We’re honoured to have the Indian Air Force Band uniting hearts by playing their powerful rendition of #VandeMataram #SpiritOfFighter #Fighter"

Directed by Siddharth Anand and presented by Viacom18 Studios in association with Marflix Pictures, 'Fighter' epitomizes cinematic brilliance. This film seamlessly intertwines heart-thumping action and patriotic fervor, promising an unparalleled cinematic experience. Brace yourself for an epic journey as 'Fighter' takes flight in theaters on January 25th, 2024, offering a spectacle that redefines cinematic excellence. 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Special pooja organised in Indonesia on the Ramlala's Pran Pratishtha
DNA Video
DNA: 'Pakistan's Retaliatory Attack Indicates that Iran is Not Well-Liked', says Biden
DNA Video
DNA: First Look of Idol Ramlala inside Ayodhya Ram Mandir goes Viral
DNA Video
DNA: 'Pakistani connection' to rumors on Ram temple
DNA Video
DNA test of 'unethical business policy' of Ola-Uber
DNA Video
DNA: Is there going to be a war between Iran and Pakistan?
DNA Video
DNA: Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha: All You Need to Know About PM Modi's Schedule
DNA Video
DNA: Hindu-Muslim...everyone's happy over Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan in 'extreme fear' after Iran's drone attacks
DNA Video
DNA: Ram Mandir: Ram Lala Idol First Look