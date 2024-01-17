OTT Giant Launches Soul-Stirring Music Album Of Critically Acclaimed Docuseries 'First Act'

New Delhi: OTT giant Prime Video, India’s most loved entertainment destination, today launched an immersive, soul stirring music album from its critically acclaimed Amazon Original docuseries First Act, which is written, produced and directed by Deepa Bhatia, under the banner of MalaKan Motion Pictures with Amole Gupte serving as creative producer, songwriter and vocalist. Composed by Amaal Mallik, the album promises pure rhapsody to the audience, with powerful lyrics intricately woven with emotions and accentuated by poignant yet fast-paced beats. The music album is now available on major music streaming platforms such as Amazon Music, Spotify, Jiosaavn, Apple Music, among others.

The six-part docuseries highlights the important role played by both parents and the industry in safeguarding the well-being of children, underscoring the significance of fostering a secure and balanced childhood for them as they face a highly dynamic and competitive environment at such a young age. In addition to First Act's compelling theme, impactful narratives, and impeccable direction, its incredible soundtrack has been praised by the audiences. Amaal Mallik, the music composer for the series, has created magic with each composition, adding an intense atmospheric layer that harmonizes perfectly with the profound subject.

The album boasts of four dynamic tracks, featuring soulful tunes like Kal Woh Humara Hai, a fervent anthem reflecting the aspirations of families venturing into the entertainment industry. Suroor delivers a pulsating rap-style narrative, encapsulating the struggles of those migrating to Mumbai in pursuit of success. In Ali Ali, a qawwali-infused song, a determined dancer strives to enter the film industry, showcasing tenacity and a never-say-die spirit. The fast-paced Ke Lag Gaye (Patri Pe Chal) is about the relentless grind and obstacles in the pursuit of dreams. The music album brings together talented singers and writers such as Vaibhav Pani, Amole Gupte Abhishek Gautam, Riz Shain, Ansh Radia, Mujtaba Aziz Naza, Parry G, and Yash Narvekar.

Deepa Bhatia, the writer, director and producer of the docuseries said, “With First Act, both Amaal and I were looking to create songs that reflected the positive self-belief the characters have, as well as the tough times they go through. With the score, the aim was to create a quiet, sensitive mood, that felt organic and real and just flows with the situations of the characters. Amaal has thrilled me with this nuanced approach to the score. Amole is so close the soul and subject of the series, that his depth combined with Amaal’s musical range and the talented team he put together has resulted in such beautiful tracks, leaving a lasting impression on the listeners’ minds and hearts.”

Talking about the album, Music Composer Amaal Mallik expressed, “For me, music is more than just stringing words and notes together – it’s a feeling, a retrospection of life. It needs to have an impact on the listener. Collaborating with Deepa and Amole on this special, thought-provoking series has been an absolute pleasure, and their passion is truly inspiring. When I compose a song, I believe simple words can reflect the hard truth of the story and that’s what I tried to achieve with First Act’s music as well. I got an opportunity to experiment with diverse genres and collaborate with different artists, to curate this music album which I am so proud of. I am overwhelmed with the reactions we have received for the tracks, and I am so excited to launch the album, which will now be available on various music streaming platforms.”

“I am genuinely excited about the launch of this music album, which brings together a collection of truly remarkable and diverse tracks that, I believe, have deeply connected with the audience. Amaal is well-known for his impressive body of work, and he has once again showcased his magic with compositions for a show centered on the impactful theme of child artists' experiences in the entertainment industry. Working closely as a lyricist, with Amaal scoring the music and singing too, was such a joyous experience," shared Amol Gupte, creative producer, for the docuseries.

The album features four varied tracks skillfully curated by a collective of talented artists:

1)Kal Woh Humara Hai -

Music Composer: Amaal Mallik.

Vocalists: Amaal Mallik, Vaibhav Pani, Amole Gupte.

Song Written By: Amaal Mallik & Amole Gupte.

Music Producers: Amaal Mallik & Vaibhav Pani.

Mixing & Mastering By: Vaibhav Pani & Abhishek Gautam.



2) Suroor -

Music Composer: Amaal Mallik.

Vocalists: Amaal Mallik, Mujtaba Aziz Naza, Parry G, Ansh Radia, Amole Gupte.

Song Written By: Amole Gupte & Parry G.

Music Producers: Amaal Mallik, Riz Shain, Ansh Radia.

Mixing & Mastering By: Abhishek Gautam & Ansh Radia.



3) Ali Ali -

Music Composer: Amaal Mallik.

Vocalists: Amaal Mallik, Mujtaba Aziz Naza, Parry G, Ansh Radia.

Song Written By: Amole Gupte, Mujtaba Aziz Naza, & Parry G.

Music Producers: Amaal Mallik, Riz Shain, Ansh Radia.

Mixing & Mastering By: Abhishek Gautam & Ansh Radia.



4) Ke Lag Gaye -

Music Composer: Amaal Mallik.

Vocalists: Amaal Mallik, Yash Narvekar, Parry G.

Song Written By: Amaal Mallik, Yash Narvekar, Amole Gupte, Parry G.

Music Producers: Amaal Mallik, Riz Shain, Dipesh Varma, Ansh Radia.

Mixing & Mastering By: Abhishek Gautam & Ansh Radia.