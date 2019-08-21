close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
pal pal dil ke paas

'Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas': Dharmendra posts special message for grandson Karan Deol's debut film

'Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas' is set to hit the screens on September 20. It stars Karan Deol opposite Sahher Bambba.

&#039;Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas&#039;: Dharmendra posts special message for grandson Karan Deol&#039;s debut film
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@aapkadharam

New Delhi: Veteran actor Dharmendra on Wednesday shared a special message for his grandson Karan Deol who is all set to make his debut in Bollywood with the film 'Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas'. The post also carried a note for actress Sahher Bambba, Karan's heroine in the film.

"Karan and Sahhar, they both have done their best within the limits of their characters in 'Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas'. BLESS the newcomers," Dharmendra wrote, along with posting a still from their film.

Here's what Dharmendra posted:

'Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas' is directed by Karan's actor father Sunny Deol and is co-produced by the Deol brothers' Vijyeta films. It is a romantic drama and the title is a tribute to Dharmendra's song of the same name from 1973 film 'Blackmail'.

The film has been extensively shot in Manali and the teaser, which dropped earlier in August, gave a glimpse of the lovebirds Karan and Sahher's adventure-filled journey.

Watch it here:

'Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas' also stars actors like Aakash Ahuja, Simone Singh, Megna Malik, Kamini Khanna and Akash Dhar.

'Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas' is set to hit the screens on September 20.

Tags:
pal pal dil ke paaskaran deol pal pal dil ke paasDharmendraKaran Deol
Next
Story

Nikkhil Advani, John Abraham to reunite for period football drama '1911'

Must Watch

PT2M40S

Yogi Adityanath to reshuffle UP Cabinet today