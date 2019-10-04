Parineeti Chopra preps-up for Saina Nehwal biopic, shares pic

New Delhi: The bundle of talent, actress Parineeti Chopra is these days busy prepping-up for her upcoming venture—the Saina Nehwal biopic. And to ace, her game, the actress is taking training sessions.

To give an inside into her rigorous routine and prep-up, she shared a picture on Instagram. Pari wrote in the caption: “Me. All day everyday nowadays.”

The picture even got a quick reaction from ace shuttler Saina Nehwal herself. She wrote:

Earlier, Shraddha Kapoor was set to play the lead role but later on, Parineeti came on board.

The Saina Nehwal biopic is being directed by Amol Gupte and is produced by Bhushan Kumar. Besides Parieeti, actor Manav Kaul will be seen as coach Pullela Gopichand in the movie.

Besides the Saina Nehwal biopic, Parineeti has finished filming the Hindi remake of Hollywood flick 'The Girl on the Train'.