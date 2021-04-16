Parineeti Chopra's 'Saina' biopic ready for digital premiere on Amazon Prime Video - Check date!

New Delhi: Parineeti Chopra starrer sports biopic titled 'Saina', based on the life of badminton champion Saina Nehwal and will have its exclusive digital premiere on April 23, 2021on Amazon Prime Video.

The OTT giant Amazon Prime Video today announced the digital premiere of recently released and critically acclaimed Bollywood sports biopic, Saina. With Parineeti Chopra as the lead, the film follows the career highs and lows of Saina Nehwal, one of India's ace shuttlers and one of the most celebrated badminton players in the country.

The biopic highlights the people who have been an integral part of Saina’s professional journey and contributed to building her resilience and unbreakable spirit.

Saina biopic is helmed by filmmaker Amole Gupte of Stanley Ka Dabba fame. It is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Sujay Jairaj and Rashesh Shah, co-produced by Vinod Bhanushali and Shiv Chanana under the banner of T-Series, Deepa Bhatia (Amole Gupte Cinema) and Front Foot Pictures.

Director Amole Gupte summed up, “Most excited that the world can now access Saina. They’ve been waiting patiently for the film to enter their homes and in these difficult times, I hope the film brings positivity and optimism to viewers.”

Starting April 23, Prime members in India and across 240 countries and territories can stream Saina from the comforts of their homes.

"I am extremely thrilled with the film having a global digital premiere on Amazon Prime Video, bringing such an inspirational story to audiences across the world,” said Parineeti Chopra about the film’s digital release, and continued further, “With this film, I have learnt that a biographical film comes with many challenges; my biggest challenge as an actor was to get into Saina Nehwal’s shoes, literally and figuratively, to stay true to the story and recreate her accomplishments and hardships. As an actor, I embraced each challenge, and I do think that I learnt a lot as a professional in the process. I worked on the physical appearance and the right body language, and I am glad it worked out in my favour. I had a great time working on this film."

Producer Bhushan Kumar said, “Saina is a story of a young girl who dared to dream and dared to achieve. Her story needs to be heard and seen and we are glad through the platform of Amazon Prime Video everyone can witness this journey of success.”