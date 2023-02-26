Pathaan Box Office Collections: SRK-Deepika’s Film Continues Its Historic Run, Earns Rs 1016 Cr Gross Worldwide

New Delhi: Yash Raj Films’ ‘Pathaan’, directed by Siddharth Anand, is a historic all-time blockbuster and is already the highest grossing Hindi film worldwide with collections at Rs 1016 crore gross till today. ‘Pathaan’ is on a brilliant run at the domestic and overseas box office since its release. The film on its fifth Saturday was again rock-steady at the box office and held up strongly. It collected 1.98 crore nett in India (Hindi – 1.95 crore, All Dubbed versions – 0.03 crore).

‘Pathaan’ has now recorded $46.58 million in the overseas territories alone, while nett collection in India stands at 523.16 crore (Hindi - 505.05 crore, Dubbed - 18.11 crore). The total worldwide gross is an incredible Rs 1016 crore (India gross : Rs 633 crore, overseas: Rs 383 crore).

‘Pathaan’ stars superstar Shah Rukh Khan in the titular role while John Abraham plays the antagonist Jim. Deepika Padukone essays the role of ISI Agent Rubina Mohsin.

Ever since its release, the film has been enjoying huge footfalls in cinema halls and has been a massive success. ‘Pathaan’ marks Shah Rukh Khan’s return to the movies after a long hiatus of four years. He was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s ‘Zero’ in 2018 alongside Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma, however, it had failed to impress the audience.

Prior to the release of `Pathaan`, there was a boycott campaign against the film on Deepika Padukone’s saffron-coloured outfit in ‘Besharam Rang’ song. However, all this did not affect its box office numbers as `Pathaan` received a massive response from viewers.