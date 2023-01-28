Pathaan Box Office Collections Worldwide Day 3: SRK-Deepika's Stylised Film Crosses Rs 300 cr!

New Delhi: Shah Rukh Khan has delivered a smash hit with Pathaan. YRF's visual spectacle has floored the critics, masses and fans alike, breaking several records at the Box Office. As per initial trends and trade reports, Pathaan worldwide collections have crossed Rs 300 crore in only 3 days. The figures are huge and the film is high on the buzz word.

PATHAAN DAY 3 WORLDWIDE BOX OFFICE COLLECTIONS

SRK's film has minted over Rs 300 crore internationally. South film critic and trade analyst Ramesh Bala took to Twitter and shared the latest figures. He tweeted: #Pathaan crosses ₹ 300 Crs Gross at the WW Box office in 3 days..

The film earned over Rs 70 crore Nett on Day 2 as domestic collections. SRK's actioner has raced past beaten highest worldwide grosser ‘Brahmastra’ (Hindi) in two days. ‘Brahmastra’ minted around Rs 225 cr in over 3 days and ‘Pathaan’ has collected Rs 230 cr plus in two days.

PATHAAN BREAKS RECORDS

Pathaan has wiped out all previous records as it collected Rs 55 crore nett in india and recorded the biggest ever Day 1 for a Hindi film. The total collections of Pathaan on Day One is 57 crore nett (Hindi - 55 crore and dubbed versions 2 crore).

Pathaan is being celebrated across the nation and is part of Aditya Chopra’s ambitious spy universe and has the biggest superstars of the country Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in it. The film has been directed by Siddharth Anand.