Pathaan Deleted Scenes Starring Shah Rukh Khan In OTT Version Leaves Fans Spellbound, Netizens Ask Why Did Makers Remove It?

Pathaan On OTT: YRF's action thriller starring Shah Rukh Khan streamed on Prime Videos a day back and the reactions have been massive.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Mar 23, 2023, 07:47 AM IST|Source: Bureau

New Delhi: The massive Bollywood hit Pathaan, featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham streamed on Prime Videos recently to an overwhelming response. After flooring the audiences worldwide with its theatrical release, Pathaan once again managed to tick the right boxes as some of the deleted scenes from the original were intact in the OTT version of the film. 

SRK fans reacted strongly to the deleted scenes from Pathaan asking why were they removed in the first place. Some of these scenes include Shah Rukh's character being tortured by the Russians and his entry scene to the JOCR office. Another one is where Deepika's character is being interrogated. Fan were disappointed that these scenes didn't make it to the theatrical version.

Check out some of the tweet reactions of fans after watching Pathaan on OTT: 

The action thriller film has been directed by Siddharth Anand and written by Shridhar Raghavan and Abbas Tyrewala, from a story by Anand. The fourth instalment in the YRF Spy Universe, it stars Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Dimple Kapadia, and Ashutosh Rana.

On the work front, SRK will next be seen in Atlee's 'Jawan' where besides Nayanthara Bollywood superstar Sanjay Dutt has also come aboard. Shah Rukh also has Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki with Taapsee Pannu in the pipeline. 

Besides these, SRK will make a cameo in Salman Khan's Tiger 3. 

 

