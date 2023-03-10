topStoriesenglish2582107
'Pathaan Has Given Me My Due': Siddharth Anand On Becoming The Number One Hindi Film Director Of India

After delivering a historic global collection of 1040.25 crores with Pathaan, Siddharth is elated that he has been able to prove his mastery over the genre of action entertainers. 

New Delhi: Yash Raj Films’ Pathaan, directed by Siddharth Anand has gone past Baahubali 2’s Hindi format collection to become the all-time number-one Hindi film! With this incredible feat, Siddharth is currently the undisputed number-one director in the Hindi film industry. Siddharth and the visionary S.S. Rajamouli are also the only two directors in the coveted 500 crores nett collection club in Hindi format. 

Siddharth was entrusted by Aditya Chopra, of Yash Raj Films, to start two of the biggest IPs in Indian cinema today - War and Pathaan. These monstrous global hits are now part of the fabled YRF Spy Universe - the biggest franchise in India right now that features megastars like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Hrithik Roshan as gun-totting super-spies. 

Siddharth says, “Pathaan is also a film that has given me mine due as someone who means business when it comes to creating the biggest IPs and seeks to deliver the biggest action spectacles of India. I have always aspired to do this with my brand of cinema and give audiences the best action entertainers that come out of India.”

